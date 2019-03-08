South Dakota Combined Class A Basketball Tournament Teams Set

Sioux Falls will host the first-ever combined Class A basketball tournament March 14-16, and the city will see many teams from the local area.

The SoDak16 for Class A boys was completed on Tuesday night with five of the eight teams advancing being within one hour of Sioux Falls. Tea Area, Sioux Falls Christian, Dell Rapids, Madison, and Lennox all will be playing for a championship. Pine Ridge, Hot Springs, and St. Thomas More are the three other teams that qualified.

Class A girls was postponed from Monday to Thursday night due to weather, and five of the eight top seeds advanced forward. West Central, Lennox, McCook Central/Montrose, and Mt. Vernon/Plankinton being the closest schools to the Sioux Falls. Todd County, Winner, St. Thomas More, and Aberdeen Roncalli round out the tournament field.

The Class A combined basketball tournament takes place at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena March 14-16. Games will take place at both venues through the weekend with the championship rounds on Friday and Saturday in the PREMIER Center.

Combined Tournament Format

Thursday, March 14

Girls: (8) Mt. Vernon/Plankinton vs. (1) West Central, PREMIER Center, 1:00

Girls: (7) Aberdeen Roncalli vs. (2) Winner, SF Arena, 1:00

Boys: (8) Dell Rapids vs. (1) Tea Area, PREMIER Center, 3:00

Boys: (10) Madison vs. (2) SF Christian, SF Arena, 3:00

Girls: (5) St. Thomas More vs. (4) Lennox, PREMIER Center, 5:00

Girls: (6) McCook Central/Montrose vs. (3) Todd County, SF Arena, 5:00

Boys: (5) Pine Ridge vs. (4) Hot Springs, PREMIER Center, 7:00

Boys: (6) Lennox vs. (3) St. Thomas More, SF Arena, 7:00

Friday, March 15

Girls: Consolation Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), PREMIER Center, 11:00 AM

Girls: Consolation Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), SF Arena, 11:00 AM

Boys: Consolation Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), PREMIER Center, 12:45

Boys: Consolation Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), SF Arena, 12:45

Girls: Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), PREMIER Center, 3:00

Girls: Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), PREMIER Center, 4:45

Boys: Semifinal (1/8 vs. 4/5), PREMIER Center, 6:30

Boys: Semifinal (2/7 vs. 3/6), PREMIER Center, 8:15

Saturday, March 16

Girls: 7th/8th Place Game, SF Arena, 10:00 AM

Girls: 5th/6th Place Game, PREMIER Center, 10:00 AM

Boys: 7th/8th Place Game, SF Arena, 11:45 AM

Boys: 5th/6th Place Game, PREMIER Center, 11:45 AM

Girls: 3rd/4th Place Game, PREMIER Center, 1:30

Boys: 3rd/4th Place Game, PREMIER Center, 3:15

Girls: Championship Game, PREMIER Center, 5:00

Boys: Championship Game, PREMIER Center, 7:30