The 2020 South Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament will be played on October 2-3 at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Play will begin at 11:00 AM on Friday with the first-round games. Washington will play Rapid City Stevens, while O'Gorman will play Mitchell. Winners of the 11:00 AM games will advance to play at 1:00 PM.

Awaiting them will be Harrisburg, Brandon Valley, Roosevelt, and Lincoln. All four of those schools received a first-round bye and will start play at 1:00 PM. Harrisburg will get the winner of Brookings/Rapid City Central, Brandon Valley will play Yankton or Watertown, Roosevelt hosts O'Gorman/Mitchell, and Lincoln gets the winner of the Washington/Stevens matchup.

The double-elimination tournament continues throughout the day on Saturday and will conclude with the championship games at 2:00 PM and 4:00 PM (if necessary).