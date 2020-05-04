South Dakota Cattlemen Help Feeding South Dakota

Yep, times are tough for people all over. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused all sorts of problems around the nation. Amidst all the chaos, you hear things like this that truly make your day seem a little brighter. Check out this press release from The South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation. Times are tough, 'still, they showed up!'

While the 7th Annual Prime Time Gala that was originally planned for Saturday, June 27, 2020, will be postponed until next year, the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation presented a check for $150,000 to Feeding South Dakota Monday, May 4th to help procure protein for those in our state that need it the most during these unprecedented times. Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis, only about 10% of that is protein. High-quality protein, like beef, plays an important role in overall health, including weight control, by increasing satiety and helping to build and maintain muscle mass.



“While the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation is saddened by the postponement of the 7th Annual Prime Time Gala, we are committed to continuing our mission to provide the most vulnerable South Dakotans access to beef; the most complete and nourishing protein on earth,” said Ryan Eichler, President of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s

Foundation. “We are humbled and honored by the willingness of our event sponsors and producers to provide these funds in a very difficult economic time in the beef industry.

The people behind our state’s farms, ranches, and industry-related businesses are the most compassionate and giving people around. We are very proud to represent

them and overwhelmed to facilitate this and future donations to Feeding South Dakota.”

Since hosting the first Prime Time Gala in June 2014, over $1,379,360 has been raised at the event, and funds have helped to purchase and distribute over 970,213 pounds of beef for those individuals and families throughout South Dakota. These donations have been distributed to all 66 counties in the state. Annually, Feeding South Dakota

provides 15.4 million meals to hungry individuals across the state.



Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota, exclaimed, “We are incredibly grateful and completely surprised to be receiving this donation at this moment. The South Dakota Cattlemen’s Foundation could have easily canceled the Prime Time Gala to tend to more pressing matters that directly impact their personal and professional lives. Feeding South Dakota finds itself amidst the largest historical crisis this organization has ever seen and yet we remain committed to our mission to feed a state in desperate need.

Next year’s Prime Time Gala & Concert will be hosted on Saturday, June 19, 2021, featuring Little Big Town at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.