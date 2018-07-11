South Dakota Beard Clash 2018 Adds New Competition Categories

It's a fight to the final whisker at the third annual South Dakota Beard Clash 2018 on July 28 at Bottoms Up in Corson.

“We are very excited about the growing number of people from around the country coming to support our event,” said J.B. Renes, Falls Facial Hair Foundation President. “Beard Clash presents a great opportunity to showcase the Sioux Falls area as a destination for competitive bearders and show Sioux Falls and the surrounding area why beard competitions are so popular.”

Contestants from eight states are competing in eleven classes for all styles and sizes of facial hair:

mustache

goatee

business beard

multiple full beard

freestyle

Reminiscent of the bearded woman in the movie The greatest Showman, ladies can compete in the whiskerina class.

This year’s event will add a kid’s class as well. Judges included the current Beard World Champion and Sioux Falls native Jason Kiley.

South Dakota Beard Clash 2018 is the Falls Facial Hair Foundation’s largest fundraising event and helps fund the non-profit’s annual community outreach programming. This year’s event will also raise funds for the South Dakota Family Connection, a non-profit that provides temporary shelter, emergency supplies, services and support to the families of inmates in an ongoing effort to facilitate visitation and strengthen the family bond.

https://www.facebook.com/FallsFacialHairFoundation/.

