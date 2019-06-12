South Dakota Arts Council Grants $1.36 Million

We enjoy many opportunities here in our little part of the world. Great education, quality of life and the talents of others. To see that this will continue a boots is coming for artists and arts administrators.

According to a release by the governor’s office, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has announced the South Dakota Arts Council will provide grant and special initiative support to more than 200 South Dakota artists, arts organizations, schools, projects and programs totaling $1.36 million in fiscal year 2020.

“Through our state arts agency, we are supporting nearly 200 creative projects and programs. These grants will help communities thrive, enhance education for our students, and improve the quality of life for everyone in South Dakota as well as our many visitors,” said Governor Noem.

Grants awarded to artists total approximately $205,000 and include four artist fellowships, 10 artist career development grants, one traditional arts apprenticeship grant, two artist collaboration grants, two artist project grants, and 32 touring artist grants. These grants contribute to the artists’ professional development and reward their commitment to live and work in the state.

Grant awards to 78 organizations total about $715,000. Additionally, $160,000 has been awarded to support 204 weeks of artist residencies in school, healthcare and community settings. The grants encourage organizations to develop and sustain important arts projects in their communities and provide employment opportunities for artists and arts administrators.

Special initiatives and activities funding totaling $231,000 will support programs such as arts education, public awareness, traditional arts, technical assistance, professional development, excursion grants, Poetry Out Loud, Art for Life and Art for State Buildings.

Source: State of South Dakota