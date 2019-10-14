South Dakota and Other States That Recognize Native American Day

Native American Day is celebrated in South Dakota in place of what was Columbus Day. Some events planned to commemorate the day in Sioux Falls include:

2nd Annual Native American Day Parade from 10:00 am – 11:00 am Downtown on Phillips Ave.

Native American Day Prayer and Blessing 8:00 am at Lyon Park Downtown

Native American Day for Kids 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Museum of Visual Materials 500 North Main Downtown

While many states observe Columbus Day not as many states recognize Native American Day. Here are the states that do commemorate a Native American holiday.