South Dakota and Other States That Recognize Native American Day

Dignity - Ben Davis

Native American Day is celebrated in South Dakota in place of what was Columbus Day. Some events planned to commemorate the day in Sioux Falls include:

  • 2nd Annual Native American Day Parade from 10:00 am – 11:00 am Downtown on Phillips Ave.
  • Native American Day Prayer and Blessing 8:00 am at Lyon Park Downtown
  • Native American Day for Kids 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Museum of Visual Materials 500 North Main Downtown

While many states observe Columbus Day not as many states recognize Native American Day. Here are the states that do commemorate a Native American holiday.

  • South Dakota – Native American Day -Second Monday in October
  • Wisconsin – Native American Day - Second Monday in October
  • Vermont – Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
  • Arkansas – Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
  • Minnesota - Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
  • Washington - Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
  • California – Native American Day - Forth Friday in September
  • Nevada - Native American Day -Fourth Friday in September
  • Tennessee – American Indian Day - Fourth Monday in September
