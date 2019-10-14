South Dakota and Other States That Recognize Native American Day
Native American Day is celebrated in South Dakota in place of what was Columbus Day. Some events planned to commemorate the day in Sioux Falls include:
- 2nd Annual Native American Day Parade from 10:00 am – 11:00 am Downtown on Phillips Ave.
- Native American Day Prayer and Blessing 8:00 am at Lyon Park Downtown
- Native American Day for Kids 9:00 am - 4:00 pm at the Museum of Visual Materials 500 North Main Downtown
While many states observe Columbus Day not as many states recognize Native American Day. Here are the states that do commemorate a Native American holiday.
- South Dakota – Native American Day -Second Monday in October
- Wisconsin – Native American Day - Second Monday in October
- Vermont – Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
- Arkansas – Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
- Minnesota - Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
- Washington - Indigenous Peoples Day Second Monday in October
- California – Native American Day - Forth Friday in September
- Nevada - Native American Day -Fourth Friday in September
- Tennessee – American Indian Day - Fourth Monday in September