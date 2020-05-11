South Dakota Air National Guard to Perform Flyover

This will be the most awe-inspiring news you hear today: The South Dakota Air National Guard and the men and women of the 114th Fighter Wing will flyover nine South Dakota communities on Saturday, May 16 - Armed Forces Day. They will do so to honor fellow Americans working to fight the coronavirus.

“This Armed Forces Day, we would like to salute our fellow Americans working hard to keep South Dakotans safe. They have demonstrated true commitment and selfless service, and this is our way of saying thank you.” ~ Col. Mark Morrell, 114th Fighter Wing commander

According to the Facebook post from the 114th Fighter Wing, the following (in military time) is when the flyovers will happen.

Brookings: 1310-1320

Watertown: 1320-1330

Aberdeen: 1335-1345

Pierre: 1355-1405

Huron: 1410-1420

Mitchell: 1420-1430

Yankton: 1430-1440

Vermillion: 1435-1445

Sioux Falls: 1450-1500

Here is how we on the ground can help and support them and this impressive feat: Get outside with eyes to the sky at the designated times. Take a photo - even if it's with your phone. It doesn't have to be a professional shot. Post it to your social media channels and tag it with #114thFighterWing.

We look forward to seeing the flyover. Thank you for being the heroes that we need today and every day!

