South Dakota 2019 Deer License Applications Now Open

I don't know why this always happens but it did again. Surprise! 2019 Deer applications are open!

Despite what their website says , the South Dakota Department of Game Fish and Parks announced that all of the firearm deer seasons are open for applications. This happened nine days earlier than the May 24, 2019 that is listed.

It seems the application period simply appears, never as planned.

Paper applications, which are still a thing, must be postmarked by June 14. Online applications are open until 8:00 AM on June 19.

I guess the folks at GFP are so excited to see how their new draw system works they could not wait a minute longer to start collecting data on what the state's deer hunters actually want to apply for when only given two choices.

This is the first year that residents will be limited to the number of tags they can apply for in the first draw. Only two tags may be applied for in the first draw. If both are successful you must wait until draw 3 to apply again. If one or both are unsuccessful in the first draw you can apply in the draw 2 for those. Residents can get a third tag in draw three, and in draw 4 applications are wide open to residents and nonresidents.

These changes guarantee nothing. Do your homework and do the math on the unit you want to apply for. If you don't buy preference points for a high demand unit, you will never draw that tag.

Check out the Hunt Planner. It's loaded with info you need to plan out where you want to apply.