Sonic the Hedgehog was Originally from Nebraska

Back in the 1990's, you were either a Nintendo fan or a Sega fan. Nintendo had Mario and Sega had Sonic the Hedgehog. But did you know that the iconic blue character actually has ties in the Cornhusker state?

According to the Omaha Herald , "Sonic was originally created by Sega for a Japanese game. It then had to be localized by Sega of America for U.S. audiences. Their Japanese counterparts supplied the game itself, but absolutely no backing documentation about it, so Sega of America created what's called a "story bible."

So the Sonic Bible gives a breakdown of the backstory to Sonic. The opening lines of the document states that Sonny Hedgehog was born on Earth in the early 21st century, in the town of Hardly, Nebraska, population 1,226. He and his mother and five sisters live underneath a scraggly hedge beside the local burger joint and subsist on burger scraps, milkshakes and the occasional slug or bug that crawls their way.

For the record, there is no Hardly, Nebraska but there is a Hardy. Anyway, much of this backstory was changed but some of the various incarnations can be found in the U.K. comic, "Sonic the Comic."

And if you can't seem to get enough of Sonic, there's a live-action animated movie that is coming out next year. The film is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 8, 2019.

Source: Omaha Herald