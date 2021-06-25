Getting paid to eat pizza sounds like the kind of thing most of us just dream of, but for one South Dakotan that dream is about to become a reality.

According to Newsweek, the online app Slice is searching the country for people to become a part of their 'P.I.E. Society', which is short for Promotion of Independents Everywhere.

The catch? Only one person from each state will be dubbed as a Resident Head of Pizza.

Get our free mobile app

As if eating free pizza isn't enough, Slice will also pay out $1,300 for the yearlong position and will kick in an extra $500 for help with travel expenses.

And to make sure you're fully equipped to document your pizza tasting adventure on social media, the company will also give you a ring light and phone tripod valued at up to $2,000.

You'll need at least ten years of pizza experience under your belt and you'll be asked to visit a new pizza place every week throughout the year.

Applications are being accepted until July 30 and the winners will be announced on August 13.

When you apply you'll be asked for your name, e-mail address, zip code, and whether or not you have access to social media. You will also be asked to put in writing why you deserve the position and you'll also be given the chance to submit photos and/or videos to improve your chances of being selected.

The positions are open to anyone over the age of 21.