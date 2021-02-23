Someone From My Hometown is $500,000 Richer

Someone in Sergeant Bluff, IA is $500,000 richer after buying a winning Powerball ticket at Mike's Mini Mart! (Well, I guess, it is possible that someone passing through bought the ticket.)

Mike's Mini Mart will get $500 from Iowa Lottery for selling a winning ticket!

Mike's Mini Mart is a real staple in the Sergeant Bluff community! It's been there forever. Do you know how many times I've been in that place? A lot. Good for them!

The winning ticket came within one number of winning, or at least sharing, the $81.3 million jackpot!

The winning ticket did, however, match four of the first five numbers and the Powerball which is a winning combination of $50,000, but the ticket buyer bought the Power Play! The Power Play took that $50,000 and multiplied it to $500,000!

This lucky ticket buyer wasn't the only winner. Eight other tickets were winners of $500,000 in the nation!

According to Iowa Lottery Blog, "Saturday’s winning numbers were: 4-8-22-32-58 and Powerball 4. The Power Play number was 10. No one matched all six numbers to win the jackpot, so the big prize climbs to an estimated $90 million annuity ($64.2 million lump-sum option) for Wednesday."

So, you're saying there is still a chance!

So far the Sgt. Bluff ticket has yet to be claimed!

Iowa Lottery players have 365 days to claim their prizes. The prizes are claimed at the main office in Clive, IA, or by calling 515-725-7900.