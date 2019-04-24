So What Is The Best Cut Of Steak For South Dakota Grilling? We are just going into the peak Steak Grilling season. So what is your favorite cut of steak to toss on the BBQ? There are so many cuts of beef to choose from like Tenderloin, New York Strip, Ribeye, Top Sirloin, T-Bone, Porterhouse, etc.

To me the best steak for grilling is the Porterhouse steak which comes from the fat end of the beef short lion. With the Porterhouse you get a portion of the New Your Strip and a portion of the filet mignon in one cut separated by a bone.

Of course along with big flavor the Porterhouse steak comes with a big price point. When I'm looking for a great piece of grilling meat a more affordable price I turn to the Ribeye. And apparently lots of folks that responded to a Ranker poll agree that the best cut of steak is indeed the Ribeye. This is how they ranked their Favorite Cut Of Steak:

Ribeye Porterhouse Filet Mignon T-Bone Strip Steak Top Sirloin Beef Tenderoin