Snowplow Drivers Work Long Hours After Weekend Storm

Snowplow drivers here in Sioux Falls and the surrounding area deserve a word of thanks for the job they did cleaning things up after this past weekend's winter storm.

The Sioux Empire ended up getting nailed with a lot more snow than what was originally predicted.

Drivers worked tirelessly all over the city in effort to plow out city streets, just as soon as Mother Nature took her foot off the snowfall gas pedal.

According to Dakota News Now, Sioux Falls and the surrounding area received anywhere from 5 to 8 inches of new snowfall from Friday into Saturday.

This past weekend's winter storm gave the city of Sioux Falls ample opportunities to try out their two different types of snowplows. One plow in particular was chosen to be Sioux Falls go-to-plow in the downtown area.

Dakota News Now reports the city used a motor-grader plow to clear the downtown area. The motor-graders have stronger downward pressure that can clear the road better. They also have snow gates on the side, which helps to make them so useful in the downtown area.

Sioux Falls Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen told Dakota News Now, “They give us that really good down pressure and they also have the snow gates on to where we can drop them if we have a driveway or entryway so that we don't block that with snow. That is the biggest advantage versus the plows, they just don't have enough ground pressure.”

The city ended up covering 3,300 lane miles as they removed snow from the streets throughout the city during this most recent winter weather event.

Source: Dakota News Now

w