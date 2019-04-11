Snow Fall Amounts Around South Dakota Tri-State Area

Sam Gabrelli from the KSFY Severe Weather Center posted that "Sioux Falls has only collected 1.9 inches as of late this morning, but that is quite a bit different from our neighbors to the north! Take a look at some of the highest totals across the area so far."

Check out the snowfall amounts from around the Sioux Falls area:

Clark - 17.7

Norris - 14.8

LA Bolt - 14.5

Ipswich -11.5

Castlewood - 11.1

Wessington Springs - 11

Huron - 10.5

Watertown - 10

Milbank - 10

Hayti - 9

Roscoe - 9

Pierre - 8.5

Mobridge - 8

Mitchell - 7

Marshall - 7

Sisseton - 6.1

The Sioux Falls National Weather Service forecast continues with a Winter Storm Warning. Here is whatelse we can expect:

Today: Snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 1pm, then rain between 1pm and 2pm, then rain and snow after 2pm. Some thunder is also possible. High near 34. Windy, with a northeast wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. Total daytime snow and sleet accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8pm. Areas of blowing snow after 4am. Low around 26. Blustery, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Friday: A chance of snow and freezing rain before 8am, then a chance of snow. Areas of blowing snow between 8am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a west northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.