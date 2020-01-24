‘Sno Jam Comedy Festival’ This Weekend in Sioux Falls

Winter weather got you down, need a few laughs this weekend? If so, you're in luck, the "Sno Jam Comedy Festival," is going on through Saturday (January 25) at three different locations throughout Sioux Falls.

Nathan Hults, the owner of Boss' Comedy Club, organized the Sno Jam Comedy Festival. The three-day comedic bash has had people all over the Sioux Empire laughing for the past four years.

Dakota News Now is reporting that thirty comedians from all over the United States will be in Sioux Falls, doing their best to put a smile on your face this weekend.

The various comedians will be given the opportunity to perform in stand up and themed showcases to test their comedy skills.

All the money raised at the different shows throughout the weekend will go to Special Olympics South Dakota.

They'll be comedians at Remedy Brewing Company, Books n Brewz in Downtown Sioux Falls, and Boss' Comedy Club.

According to Dakota News Now, the headliner for Saturday night, is Sioux Falls native, Sean Jordan.

You can get ticket info and see a schedule of all the different performers here.

Source: Dakota News Now