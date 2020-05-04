Smithfield Sioux Falls Reopening Today

Smithfield Foods employs over 3,500 workers making it one of the largest hog processing facilities in the United States. When running at full capacity it processes over 19,000 slaughter hogs per day.

Smithfield closed down operations over 2 weeks ago after becoming the nation's number 1 pandemic hot spot recording more than 850 cases of COVID-19.

Smithfield announced it has asked around 250 employees to return to work today. The United Food and Commercial Workers union says they will be resuming duties in-ground seasoned pork and night cleanup.

After the Center of Disease Control toured the plant on April 15 they came back with the following recommendations:

COVID-19 screening for everyone entering the plant.

Reduce crowding including breakrooms, locker rooms, and cafeterias.

Increase usage of personal protective equipment

Provide more flexible sick leave policies