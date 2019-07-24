Slugfest Gives Yankees Win Over Twins, 26 Run Game

The Minnesota Twins saw an 8-2 lead fizzle Tuesday night against the New York Yankees. It was highlight after highlight.

Two tap measure home runs by Miguel Sano kept the Twins in it through 10 innings in a back-and-forth shootout. Sano drove in five runs. Jorge Polonco set a franchise record to become the seventh Twins player to hit 15 or more home runs this season.

Yankees Didi Gregorius went 5 for 5 with seven RBIs and scored the winning run and the bombers win 14 to 12.

Aaron Hicks, Gleyber Torres, Edwin Encarnacion, Luke Voit and Mike Tauchman each had two hits for New York, which finished with 20 hits.

The series finale is tonight at Target Field with Jake Odorizzi getting the 7::10 PM start.