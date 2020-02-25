Slight Increase in Gas Prices Normal

Gas prices had been dropping recently but they are slightly up this week, though it is nothing to be worried about.

The price of gas in South Dakota has risen a penny since last week to $2.36 per gallon, according to AAA. One month ago the average statewide was $2.44 per gallon. One year ago we were only paying $2.27 per gallon.

“Gasoline prices are likely to fluctuate in the coming weeks, but not drastically, as the winter driving season nears its end and refineries undergo maintenance,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson. “This is the typical trend this time of year.”

The average price of gas in Sioux Falls has also risen just a penny over the last week to $2.31 per gallon according to GasBuddy.com. The cheapest gas can be found at Costco and Fleet Farm for $2.16 per gallon.