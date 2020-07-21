Siouxland Libraries Summer Boredom Busters

With a little effort, this summer could be a memorable one for your kids and not just because of a global pandemic. Luckily, you've got some support in attempting to keep your children safe, engaged, and active. Siouxland Libraries is, was, and always will be a haven for creativity, exploration, imagination, dreaming, and doing!

Whether investigating mysteries around the globe, learning about art, theater, history, or movies, seeking information about healthy cooking or taking care of pets, just looking for something fun to do and a whole universe more- -you can find tools at the library that will get you there.

This summer Siouxland Libraries theme is "Imagine Your Story" and there are so many ways to get involved. Their traditional summer reading program for everyone, (kindergartners through adults) runs through August 4, and gives you the opportunity to win some fun prizes just for reading books you love! You can register online now.

There are featured programs like online storytimes and projects like this week's Tinker Tots-Making Your Own Chalk Paint which you can see on their Facebook page or the library's YouTube Channel.

Kids and parents are challenged to Discover a New Hobby this summer and capture the memories for the virtual time capsule the libraries are putting together. Take photos of your new hobbies and share them on social media with the hashtag #SFtimecapsule.

Of course, you can visit your library branch in person now, for Grab-and-Go service and Curbside Pickup, or stay comfy at home and use the virtual library and the family virtual library to your heart's content.

The Bookmobile has been popping up all over the Sioux Empire this summer too. There are Virtual Trivia Nights, and neighborhood hydrant parties, teen take and make craft projects, and the list goes on. And yes, this is all from your Siouxland Libraries this summer.

For more information see Siouxland Libraries online, on Facebook, YouTube, or call 605-367-8700.