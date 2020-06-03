Siouxland Libraries Kick Off Summer Programs

This will be a very different summer than any we've ever had. People and organizations are pivoting to meet the challenge of offering products and services in new and innovative ways. Siouxland Libraries and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreations are no slouches in that department.

The kickoff of summer programming is underway with lots to see and do. Of course, some of the past events that you love will be back, like, Yoga-in-the-Park, fitness classes, and neighborhood hydrant parties.

New activities include virtual on-demand programs that allow you to, for instance, visit some of the most amazing museums in the world, like the Smithsonian in Washington, Guggenheim in New York, the British Museum in London, and the Van Goh in Amsterdam.

Take ivy league courses on coding and other subjects, see online concerts, get workout and meditation tips, listen to music, and so much more! All with your Siouxland Libraries!

If you're like so many of us who still like holding a book in our hands, you need to become acquainted with the Siouxland Libraries' Book Butler. This service asks you to take a survey and then selects books that you would enjoy according to your answers. When your books are ready, you can schedule a time for Curbside Pickup.

You can also participate in the summer reading programs for adults, teens, kids (K-5), and early learners (through kindergarten). You can win all kinds of prizes from South Dakota Symphony tickets to Play-Doh, movie tickets to a basket of books, and lots more.

For more information, call 605-367-8700, see Siouxland Libraries online and follow them on Facebook.