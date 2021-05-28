Siouxland Libraries Have a Great Summer Planned for You!

There is no denying that last summer was one of the weirdest ever! So many things we closed, it was hard to know where to turn for stuff to keep your kids busy. But with help from the Siouxland Libraries, lots of kids had a very different but fun summer.

Siouxland Libraries is, was, and always will be a haven for creativity, exploration, imagination, dreaming, and doing!

Whether investigating mysteries around the globe, learning about art, theater, history, or movies, seeking information about healthy cooking or taking care of pets, just looking for something fun to do and a whole universe more- -you can find tools at the library that will get you there.

Get our free mobile app

This summer the Siouxland Libraries Reading program theme based around all kinds of animals is "Tails & Tales" and there are so many ways to get involved. The summer reading program for everyone, (kindergartners through adults) runs through August 15, and gives you the opportunity to win some fun prizes just for doing fun challenges, reading books you'll love, participating in "make & take" activities, and a lot more! You can register online now.

Kids and parents are challenged to discover a new hobby, make new memories, and spend time living and loving this summer!

Of course, you can visit your library branch in person now, but they still have a Grab-and-Go service and Curbside Pickup. Or stay comfy at home and enjoy all of the online and virtual offerings.

The Bookmobile will be popping up all over the Sioux Empire this summer too. There are neighborhood hydrant parties, outside family storytimes, author visits, Kids Craft-n-Go projects, and the list of activities goes on. And yes, this is all from your Siouxland Libraries this summer!

For more information see Siouxland Libraries online, on Facebook, YouTube, or call 605-367-8700.