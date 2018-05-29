Sioux Valley Optimists Elvis Tribute Fundraiser

The Sioux Valley Optimists have been helping the youth in the Sioux Empire since 1978. Their main focus is to help children in the community. They support local organizations such as Children’s Home Society, Boys and Girls Club, Character on Track, Fostering Hope, and Volunteers of American, just to name a few.

The Sioux Valley Optimists next endeavor is an Elvis Tribute Concert to be held Tuesday, June 12th at 7 PM at the Historic Orpheum Theatre. The Orpheum Theatre is located downtown at 315 N. Phillips Ave.

The performer, Everett Dean, will perform his solo Elvis Tribute show, Elvis: Remembering the King. Dean started his music career by winning his first music contest at the age of 12 and he has been going strong ever since.

Tickets are $20 online at www.siouxvalleyoptimist.com or by calling 605-951-6543. Tickets will also be available at the door for $25.

