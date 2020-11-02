Sioux Falls Yankton Trail Park Closed

Sioux Falls Police announced that Yankton Trail Park will close Monday-Friday, Nov 2-6, for police vehicle training. The bike trail will remain open.

Of the over 80 parks in Sioux Falls, Yankton Trail Park is probably the best know after the city's namesake Falls Park. And if you are hitting any of the wonderful parks this week the weather is going to really cooperate with you!

We could break some records for high temperatures in Sioux Falls for this first week of November. Here is what you can expect says the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 37. South southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 40. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73.