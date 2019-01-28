Sioux Falls Woman Surprised By Stranger in Her Parked Car

Police say a woman was shocked by what she saw inside her vehicle as she unlocked it early Sunday morning in Downtown Sioux Falls. When the interior lights came they revealed a stranger sleeping inside.

The man apologized to the woman, stating he thought it was his car and walked away. The woman called police provided a description, and police found and arrested the man.

Officer Sergeant Sean Kooistra, a detective with the Crimes Against Persons Division, said Eudoxio Salgado Jr, 31, of Sioux Falls, was charged with criminal entry.

There were no signs of forced entry and the woman thought she had locked the car. There was a small amount of marijuana found, but they could not conclude who it belonged to, so no charges were filed for narcotics.