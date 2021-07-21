Sioux Falls Woman Going to Prison for Stealing from Her Employer

A Sioux Falls woman will be spending the next four years behind bars at the South Dakota State Penitentiary for stealing from her employer.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Molly Marie Ades has been sentenced to an eight-year term, with four years suspended, for embezzling from her workplace over a five-year period.

From 2014 to 2019, Ades was employed as the office coordinator at Summit Food Services in Northern Sioux Falls. According to court documents, during that time she embezzled $154,000 using company credit cards.

The money was used to purchase office supplies, groceries, gift cards, gas, hotel stays, and other items.

Ades was charged with felony embezzlement after turning herself in to authorities in November of 2020.