Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Heading to Russia

It's the greatest story line in competition history. Put the someone or a team from the USA against Russia, and you have guaranteed viewership.

Wither on the ice in a hockey match, a basketball game, and especially the fight game. We can probably thank Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago for some of this fight hype that gets fans excited.

South Dakota native and UFC fighter Devin 'Brown Bear' Clark's next bout will be in Russia.

From Clark's Facebook page:

This South Dakota boy is headed to Russia!! It's always been a dream of mine to fight in Russia, here we go 👊🏽 👊🏽 Thank you for this fight @ufc @mickmaynard2

From fight site Fightful:

A light heavyweight division attraction has been added to UFC Fight Night St. Petersburg according to Farah Hannoun as Abdul-Kerim Edilov is going to be in action against Devin Clark .

I'm a fan of Clark's because he's from my home state and you always get that obvious home town fandom. It's what Clark spends his time doing outside the ring for other that make me root for the guy as a human being and not just a professional athlete.

Sioux Falls UFC Fighter Devin Clark has time and time again used his platform to raise awareness for Down Syndrome.

Ever since Devin connected with his social media man's son Camden, he has been 'Fighting for my Homies with Extra Chromies'!

Devin, Camden Kroger, and Camden's dad Kevin flew to Nashville this past summer to be a part of the music video "In Your Corner".

You will see from the opening scene of the video that "In Your Corner" is a song about Down Syndrome and No Bullying Awareness.

I love the Singing for Superheroes tag line: Our Music is Medicine

In Your Corner - Devin Clark, Nala The Cat, Audrey Nethery, and Steven Battey .

From the Singing For Superheroes YouTube description:

Singing For Superheroes www.instagram.com/singingforsuperheroes brings awareness to children with Down Syndrome. Featuring UFC fighter Devin Clark, Nala The Cat, Audrey Nethery, and Steven Battey. Please support down syndrome research @ https://www.lumindrds.org and more SFS videos! Singing For Superheroes Follow Singing For Superheroes www.instagram.com/singingforsuperheroes

Doing good always feels good and seeing other people doing good work always motivates the heart to take action.

If you need something positive to checkout today take a look at Singing for Superheroes website.

I will be tuning in for this bout and chanting USA USA USA from my living room.

Sources: Fightful