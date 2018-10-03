It was announced back in June that Toys 'R' Us was set to close all of its stores nationwide as part of a bankruptcy liquidation. Well, now there are reports that the international toy, clothing and video game store may be set to reopen its doors!

According to Patch.com , a group of investors is planning a comeback for Geoffrey the Giraffe and his crew. It was decided Tuesday to cancel an auction for Toys R Us assets, even though a number of bids have already been submitted. The group of investors is now considering a potential revival of the toy chain, rather than scrapping it for parts.

The article goes on to say that the company posted a message on its Twitter page saying to, "stay tuned here for news and information on the next chapter for Geoffrey and the iconic Toys R Us brands. #TRUBeContinued"

Toys R Us Via Twitter

The company had been in the toy business for more than 65 years and operated around 800 stores at one time in the United States.

Source: Patch.com