Could the Toys ‘R’ Us in Sioux Falls be Resurrected? Cryptic Tweet Points to ‘Maybe’
It was announced back in June that Toys 'R' Us was set to close all of its stores nationwide as part of a bankruptcy liquidation. Well, now there are reports that the international toy, clothing and video game store may be set to reopen its doors!
According to Patch.com, a group of investors is planning a comeback for Geoffrey the Giraffe and his crew. It was decided Tuesday to cancel an auction for Toys R Us assets, even though a number of bids have already been submitted. The group of investors is now considering a potential revival of the toy chain, rather than scrapping it for parts.
The article goes on to say that the company posted a message on its Twitter page saying to, "stay tuned here for news and information on the next chapter for Geoffrey and the iconic Toys R Us brands. #TRUBeContinued"
The company had been in the toy business for more than 65 years and operated around 800 stores at one time in the United States.
Source: Patch.com