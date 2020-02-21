Sioux Falls ‘Tornado Tuesday’ To Be Featured on ABC TV Show

Tornado Tuesday. Those have lived through it will never forget it.

There were a lot of heroes who stepped up during the storm and in the aftermath and now some of them will be highlighted on the ABC show 'Hearts of Heroes'.

According to Dakota News Now, the show tells the stories of rescuers and survivors who have crossed paths during extreme weather conditions.

Sunday's episode features the medical staff at Avera Heart Hospital who performed a complicated surgery while one of the tornadoes was damaging the building.

Meteorologist and host Ginger Zee breaks down the science behind natural disasters.

Set your DVR for 'Hearts of Heroes' on KSFY Sunday, February 23, 2020, at 6:00 AM.

See the trailer below.

