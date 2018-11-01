Sioux Falls to Brandon: Future Road Improvements

An east-west route connection between Sioux Falls and Brandon, South Dakota could see improvements in the near future.

According to a report from the Argus Leader Minnehaha County is readying to turn a three-mile stretch of 263rd Street known as Maple Street in Sioux Falls and Park Street in Brandon into what could be a modernized highway.

The report indicates that property owners along the roadway had petitioned the Minnehaha County Commission to make upgrades due to safety concerns. Now three years later the county and the city of Brandon will partner with the Sioux Falls Metropolitan Planning Organization and the state transportation department to study 263rd Street.

A hard surface 2-lane road improvement will be discussed.

The Argus Leader acknowledges a study conducted in 2013 that found about 300 vehicles per day travel the route. The most recent count which was done this April saw a daily increase of 900 vehicles per day.

An open house is tentatively set for November 27 at the Brandon Valley Intermediate School so the public will know the details of the project and be able to offer input.

Construction could begin as early as 2020.