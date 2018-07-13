Sioux Falls Teen Robbed at Knifepoint

It was a short trip from the Empire Mall to the apartment. It also didn’t take long for things to turn further south for a Sioux Falls teen.

Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says it happened around 6:00 PM Wednesday at an apartment in the 4200 block of W. Valhalla Boulevard.

“The victim had initially gone to the mall. He and some (acquaintances) then went to an apartment. Once inside, there were two guys. One of them pulled a knife on the victim and took cash from him.”

Clemens added that the acquaintances who went with the victim to the apartment were neither alarmed by the robbery nor very forthcoming about being witnesses to the incident. While the victim was trying to recall where the robbery occurred, Clemens says officers caught a break.

“The officers took him back over there and he pointed out which apartment building it was and then he happened to see the suspect that had the knife was outside so officers were able to arrest (the suspect).”

Police charged the 20-year old suspect from Sioux Falls with first degree robbery. The suspect is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

