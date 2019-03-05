Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year Named

For many Sioux Falls Lincoln High School students her name is Lynn Thomason. The 2019 as the 2019 Dr. John W. Harris Teacher of the Year. The announcement came Monday (March 4) night by Sioux Falls School Board President Kent Alberty who presented Thomason with a plaque and a check for $4,000 from sponsor Vern Eide Motorcars.

According to the School District website , Ms. Thomason is currently in her 12th year as a teacher with the Sioux Falls School District and has been teaching at Lincoln for all of that time. She has been a finalist for Teacher of the Year four times since 2012.

In their nomination letters her students this year say, “She represents everything that a teacher should, teaching every day with an enormous amount of passion and compassion for each and every one of her students."

There were 79 nominees for Teacher of the Year in 2019, the 31st year of the program. The other three finalists were George Hawkins, New Tech High – History and Government; Jeremy Iversen, Edison Middle School – Social Studies; and Meghan Wounded Head, Washington High School – English.

Source: Sioux Falls School District