Twenty years in the classroom is a major achievement. And teacher Janelle Revier has been recognized with the 2020 Sioux Falls Teacher of the Year.

Dakota News Now is reporting that Revier was named the John W. Harris Teacher of the Year Monday night. She is a Culinary Arts teacher at the Career and Technical Education Academy but came up through the Sioux Falls School District at Edison and Patrick Henry middle schools.

For any teacher recognition is heartfelt. And when the letters of the nomination came in, students said Revier makes class fun and enjoyable, and always brings a positive attitude.

According to Dakota News Now, the Sioux Falls School District and Vern Eide Motorcars co-sponsor the annual Teacher of the Year award. Vern Eide presented Revier with a $4,000 check.

The District also noted three other 2020 finalists: George Hawkins, New Tech High–History & Government; Grace Gill, Roosevelt High School– Government& Debate; and Molly Rost, Harvey Dunn Elementary–Kindergarten.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app