Sioux Falls Target Stores Reducing Hours During COVID-19 Crisis

Target stores across the nation are falling in line with many other retailers by reducing their hours of operation to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday (March 17), the new hours of operation for the two Sioux Falls Target Stores will be 7:00 AM to 9:00 PM each day.

According to Dakota News Now, until further notice, Target stores nationwide plan to dedicate the first hour of operation each Wednesday, exclusively to vulnerable guests, such as the elderly and those with underlying health concerns that are most at risk of contracting the Coronavirus.

Target shoppers can find a list of operational hours for stores nationwide here.

Source: Dakota News Now

Enter your number to get our free mobile app