Sioux Falls Street Develops Sinkhole

It's nowhere near as large as a couple of the sinkholes that popped up recently in the western half of South Dakota, but it is a sinkhole, nonetheless.

KSFY TV is reporting that a sinkhole has now opened up in Sioux Falls. A portion of Covell Avenue between 8th and 9th street is now closed due to a small sinkhole created as a result of all the precipitation received in this area throughout the past few months.

The city has placed barricades around the hole to prevent people from encountering it.

KSFY reports that heavy amounts of rain, like the amount received this spring, can create real problems for city streets.

Tony Schnetter, with the Sioux Falls Water Reclamation Division told KSFY, "With the amount of moisture we've received and the amount of groundwater that's in the ground right now, they find weak spots in our joints and our utility infrastructure. It seeps in, it draws the ground in with it and that's what creates these small voids."

Should you happen to spot another sinkhole in your neighborhood, the city is asking residents to please contact the Public Works Department of Sioux Falls.

Source: KSFY TV