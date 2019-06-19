The Sioux Falls Storm will open the 2019 Indoor Football League playoffs at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center against a team they have never played against.

Sioux Falls (11-3) finished the regular season with the third best record in the IFL. Having missed a first-round bye, the Storm will play a playoff game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday (June 23) at 3:00 PM. Sioux Falls will host the Tucson Sugar Skulls for the first time ever. Tucson finished the regular season 7-7.

Tucson is in the middle of its first IFL season as an expansion franchise. The Sugar Skulls played six of the nine available IFL teams during the regular season. Due to travel considerations, Tucson played San Diego and Arizona four times each. They lined up with Bismarck and Quad City for two games, and met Nebraska and Iowa one time. Tucson did not play Sioux Falls, Cedar Rapids, or Green Bay during the season.

If the Storm win at home they will travel to Iowa the following week for a third and final meeting with the Barnstormers. Tucson, as the lowest seed entering the playoffs, would travel to Arizona if they defeat the Storm on Sunday.

Tickets are available through Ticketmaster and also at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center box office.