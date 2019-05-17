Sioux Falls Stampede Win the Clark Cup Title

The amazing season for the Sioux Falls Stampede has come to a end with the organization capturing another championship.

On Friday night, the Stampede took home their third Clark Cup Title in the organizations history.

Previously, the Stampede had won titles in 2007 and 2015.

They defeated Chicago in Game 3, 5-1 to complete the three game sweep.

Sioux Falls was really good down the stretch and even though on paper they may have been the underdog in their previous series, they showed why they were the best team in the finals.

Their head coach Scott Owens deserves a lot of credit for the job he did all year long in guiding the Stampede to a title as well.