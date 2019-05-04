Sioux Falls Stampede to Face Chicago in USHL Clark Cup Final

The Sioux Falls Stampede will hold a home-ice advantage as they take on the Chicago Steel in the USHL Clark Cup Final. Here is the full schedule.

Sioux Falls swept Tri-City in the Western Conference Final to punch their ticket to the Clark Cup Final, while Chicago defeated Muskegon in four games to claim the Eastern Conference crown. Now the two teams will play for the USHL's top prize. The Stampede is attempting to win its third championship in franchise history having previously done so in 2007 and 2015.

The two teams will play in a best-of-five game series to crown a champion. Sioux Falls is set to host game 1, game 2, and then game 5 if necessary.

USHL Clark Cup Final Schedule

Friday, May 10: Game 1 - Chicago @ Sioux Falls, 7:05

Sunday, May 12: Game 2 - Chicago @ Sioux Falls, 5:05

Friday, May 17: Game 3 - Sioux Falls @ Chicago, 7:05

Saturday, May 18: Game 4 - Sioux Falls @ Chicago, 7:05 *If necessary

Tuesday, May 21: Game 5 - Chicago @ Sioux Falls, 7:05 *If necessary

Tickets will be made available for the first two games at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center this upcoming Tuesday (May 7) at 10:00 AM through the venue or Ticketmaster.