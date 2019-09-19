Sioux Falls Stampede Season Ticket Party

As the Clark Cup Champions Sioux Falls Stampede hockey team prepares for the upcoming season fans will be treated to a season ticket pickup party tonight (September 19) at SF Stadium.

Season ticket holders can get your tickets and meet the players plus enjoy some great food. Kind of like a preseason tailgate party. If you're not able to attend tonight’s festivities to pick up your season tickets no problem. Your tickets will be available at the Stampede office beginning Monday, September 23.

The Stampede preseason continues this Friday at the Scheels IcePlex against the Fargo Force and Saturday at Sioux City. Game one of the regular season opens Saturday, October 5th.

How will the Clark Cup Champs follow up their winning season? With plenty of fun themed nights like Pink in the Rink, Ugly Christmas Sweater Night, 13th Annual Wiener Dog Races and Take My Jersey Night.