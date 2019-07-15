Sioux Falls Stampede Release 2019-2020 Regular Season Schedule

The Sioux Falls Stampede will raise the championship banner from last year as part of the home opener on October 5, 2019.

Sioux Falls will play 62 regular season games. 30 games will be played at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. 30 games will also be played on the road. The remaining two games will be part of the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh to start the regular season on September 26 and 29.

The Stampede will open the home schedule on Saturday, October 5 against Lincoln. Sioux Falls will celebrate last year's Clark Cup Championship that night. 25 of the team's 30 home games will be played on a weekend nights with 10 on Friday, 13 on Saturday, and two on Sunday's.

Other promotional highlights include the annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday, February 15 against Des Moines. Take My Jersey night returns on on April 18 against Fargo.

Season ticket information and the entire season schedule including road games can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede.