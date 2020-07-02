Sioux Falls Stampede Named 2019-2020 Organization of the Year

For the sixth time in franchise history, the Sioux Falls Stampede has been named Organization of the Year by the USHL.

Sioux Falls has been one of the model franchises for the league and they have been rewarded for it. Over the past seven years, the Stampede has won the Organization of the Year award four times. They have been selected for the award in 2001-02, 2005-06, 2013-14, 2015-16, 2017-18, and 2019-20.

In 24 home games this season, Sioux Falls led the league in attendance drawing almost 140,000 total fans. Highlighted attendance dates included the annual wiener dog races (10,687), Military Appreciation Night, and the home opener of the season.

“I am proud of our entire organization,” said team President Jim Olander. “A lot of long hours and hard work goes into putting together a successful season. From Korey McDonald leading our sales team to our entire front office staff and coaching staff, we are privileged to have such a dedicated crew. This award would not be possible without the great support we have from the community and our fans who come out each night, win or lose, our season ticket holders and corporate partners."

The Stampede held a record of 21-19-5 and was situated as a playoff team when the USHL season was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More information regarding the USHL Organization of the Year award and the rest of the happenings surrounding the Stampede can be found here.