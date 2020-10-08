The Sioux Falls Stampede and Denny Sanford PREMIER Center have put together a plan to host fans for the upcoming hockey season.

Last week, the Sioux Falls Stampede announced its 30-game home schedule in which they said that they would host fans in the PREMIER Center. Now the team, and venue, have announced how they will keep those attending games as safe as possible.

Socially distanced pod seating will be available for fans to purchase in sections 121, 122, and 123. These sections will be limited to 30% capacity and be positioned to where fans can get to their seats without having to interact with anyone. There will not be any seats available directly in front or behind the seat purchased.

All fans will be encouraged, but not required, to wear face coverings while moving around the PREMIER Center. Changes to the concession area are also being implemented with plexiglass barriers, an added emphasis on cashless transactions, and condiments in packets. The concourse will also have a minimum of eight sanitizing stations.

The PREMIER Center has also noted that fans are encouraged throughout the year to use all the entrances into the facility. Most people utilize the main lobby entrance, but the entrances on the south and west side will be open. Fans are also asked to arrive earlier than normal to help with congestion.

A full list of procedures and more information about obtaining tickets in the socially distant seating sections can be found through the Sioux Falls Stampede COVID-19 Readiness Plan Link.