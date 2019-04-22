Please keep an eye on your mailbox for a postcard reminder and plastic shopping bag with information about the Stamp Out Hunger food drive!

On Saturday, May 11, 2019, please fill the bag with non-perishable food items, no glass please, and leave the bag or bags at your mailbox. Your postal carrier will pick it up and take it to Feeding South Dakota's Food Pantry here in Sioux Falls.

U.S. Postal Letter Carrier Eric Wicks is once again privileged to be the Sioux Falls coordinator for this event. Eric is very passionate about Stamping Out Hunger in the Sioux Empire and has generously donated his time and talents for this noble cause.

Eric states: “We all have an opportunity, and a responsibility, to make a huge difference in the lives of families that are struggling with food insecurity. Many recent events have made this hit home for all of us so the need is greater than ever.”

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive a nationwide event, so wherever you are chances are good that your letter carriers are participating. Feeding South Dakota is the state's largest charitable hunger-relief organization.