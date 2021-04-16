Sioux Falls Snow Leopards Announce First Home Game

I previously told you about how Sioux Falls was going to be home to the first ever women's professional football team! If you need to get reacquainted with The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards, click here.

Well, since that article, there have been some big announcements!

First of all, the very first home game has been announced. Make sure to clear your calendar on May 8th so you can come out and support the team! May 8th, 6 p.m., at Bob Young Field! the Sioux Falls Snow Leopards will be playing the Iowa Phoenix. Tickets are $10! Children 12 and younger are free. You can get tickets ahead of time, here. Tickets will also be available the day of the game.

Covid 19 guidelines are in effect at Bob Young Field. All fans will need to wear a mask and socially distance.

The Snow Leopards are also looking for volunteers to help the first game run smoothly. They are looking for help for everything from ticket sales, merch booth, security, the chain gang, referees, and even halftime entertainment!

If interested, contact Heather Ortez at 719-453-9700 or heather.hrtez@siouxsallssnowleopards.com

Let's be sure to show up for Sioux Falls first and only Women's Professional Football Team! Let's go Snow Leopards!