Sioux Falls Skyforce Streak Continues with Win at Delaware

The first Sioux Falls Skyforce game in the Eastern time zone this season was a successful endeavor by dumping the Delaware Blue Coats 134-123 at the recently christened 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington.

Besides the new moniker, the Blue Coats (10-16) hosted the second contest in their new digs, moving from their home from previous years which was the Bob Carpenter Center on the campus of the University of Delaware. In this second game at the Fieldhouse, the two teams battled back and forth until Sioux Falls (21-10) found the right combination at the close of the third quarter.

Up until the 3:34 mark of the third stanza, Delaware’s forward Cam Oliver was crushing it. His three gave the Blue Coats the lead at 91-88, erasing a 10-point halftime deficit. However the Skyforce broke away from a 96-all tie in the final minute of the period and then a hot streak by Raphiael Putney in the fourth helped reacquire the momentum as he scored 13 of his 23 points at crunch time.

Duncan Robinson had a well-rounded effort totalling 23 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Emanuel Terry shot 10 of 12 from the field to finish with 20 points and Bubu Palo had a near triple-double of 12 points, 11 rebounds and 8 assists. All eight players for Sioux Falls scored at least 11 points on the way to winning their fourth straight game and six of their last seven.

For the Blue Coats, Oliver finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds but the aforementioned launch from long range was his last points of the night. Rashad Vaughn added 27 points and Jared Brownridge had 23.

Both teams will take to the hardwood on Saturday night. Delaware hosts Greensboro while Sioux Falls heads to Westchester.