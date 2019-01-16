Sioux Falls Skyforce Sizzle in Second Half to Subdue Iowa Wolves

After a slow start, the Sioux Falls Skyforce found the right gear to motor past the Iowa Wolves 133-122 on Wednesday night at the Sanford Pentagon.

Late in the first quarter Sioux Falls (19-10) trailed by 21, but trimmed the deficit to 15 points by quarter’s end. At halftime one point separated the teams. Then within the first minute of the third period, the Skyforce took the lead for good.

Skyforce Head Coach Nevada Smith says picking up speed helped shake off the early struggles.

“We were playing really slow, like we were in quicksand. We weren’t sprinting the ball up court or moving the ball. It was just walk it up, get into an action late and that’s not how we play. Forty points in the second and third (quarters) 38 in the fourth was because we played with pace. You play with pace, good things will happen.”

Skyforce guard Bubu Palo says once the three-point shots started falling other opportunities arose on offense.

“When we have such great shooters such as Duncan (Robinson) and Put (Raphiael Putney) everyone else spreads the floor and that creates those driving lanes and angles where we can drive and kick to create more opportunities to get the defense rotating. When we have that outside game going it really opens up the paint for our dribble-drive game as well.

Four players scored 20 or more for the Skyforce led by Briante Weber with a season-high 28 points, Rodney Purvis with 23, Duncan Robinson added 21 and Raphiael Putney posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

For Iowa (9-18) Darius Johnson-Odom led the way with 29 points and Canyon Barry tossing in 28 points.

Sioux Falls will wait for Saturday to host the Windy City Bulls and the Wolves are off to play at Oklahoma City on Friday.