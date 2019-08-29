Sioux Falls Skyforce Release 2019-2020 Schedule

The NBA G League schedule was released this week and we now know all the games that are on the Sioux Falls Skyforce schedule.

On the schedule this season is more weekend games than last year, which is something the organization is happy about considering the influx in attendance typically on those dates.

One omission you see from years past is there isn't a Christmas night game.

Last year that was the case as well, as the NBA G League decided to blackout Christmas as a date that no team would play.

Additionally, there is a good chance USD fans will get to see a former player on two occasions as Memphis will play two games at the Sanford Pentagon and former USD standout Matt Mooney recently committed to the team.

Skyforce basketball is a long standing tradition in Sioux Falls and it provides the closest thing to professional sports that the Sioux Empire gets.

If you get a chance, make sure and circle some games and get out to the Pentagon for some amazing basketball this season.

Here's a look at the entire 2019-2020 schedule for the Sioux Falls Skyforce.