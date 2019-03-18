Sioux Falls Skyforce Eliminated From Post Season

In the final home game of the regular season the Sioux Falls Skyforce fall to the Memphis Hustle 116-101. It was the 10th-straight loss for the Force giving them their 14th in the last 15 games.

In Sunday's loss the Skyforce were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention.

Miami HEAT two-way player Yante Maten led a rally in the final frame with 10 points finishing the night with 23 points and 11 rebounds. Bubu Palo had his fourth 10-plus assist game of the season.It was Maten's 13th double-double of the season as Sioux Falls is now standing at 23-24 on the year.

The Skyforce will finish the season playing on the road starting at Oklahoma City Tuesday, Thursday at Austin and finishng in Texas to play the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Source: Matt Dykstra-Sioux Falls Skyforce