Sioux Falls Skyforce 2019-20 Season Priority Dates

We're halfway through the NBA Finals and our local affiliate the Sioux Falls Skyforce is making plans for its next season.

Not since 2016 the Force has finished the regular season on their home floor. This year fans can mark five priority home dates, all Saturdays, in advance of the 2019-20 NBA G League season.

The Skyforce hasn't confirmed all the dates, official times or opponents yet but you can start planning now.

Saturday, January 25

Saturday, February 22

Saturday, March 7

Saturday, March 21

Saturday, March 28 (regular season finale)

The regular season schedule will be released at a later date.

Information regarding single-game tickets and five-game ticket packages for the listed priority dates will be released soon. In the meantime, season tickets and flex plans for the upcoming season are on sale now.