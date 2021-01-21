Sioux Falls Sign Compares ‘Not Wearing Masks’ to ‘Drunk Driving’

On the issue of mask-wearing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Centers For Disease Control states that "people age two and older should wear masks in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household. When you wear a mask, you protect others as well as yourself. Masks work best when everyone wears one."​

A big billboard at 41st Street & Minnesota Ave. in Sioux Falls makes the following statement: “Not wearing a Mask & not Social Distancing endangers others just like Drunk Driving Endangers others! When People deliberately endanger others we should fine and jail them just like we do Drunk Drivers!”

This billboard is paid for by SiouxFallsScientists.com. In the "About" section on the SiouxFallsScientists.com website, they say “Welcome to those interested in Science! Science Doesn't Care What You Believe In! The effects of Global Warming are so simple.

Adding more heat to the atmosphere, the oceans, and the land are increasing the energy in the environment. And with more energy, the environment releases more heat as it tries to reach a new stable equilibrium. More storms and worse storms are now in our future for decades if not centuries to come. We'll all have to pay for our stupidity! Global Warming Is A Fact! Climate Change Is A Fact! Burning Fossil Fuels Is The Major Cause Of Global Warming!”

Sioux Falls Mask Sign - Ben Davis

Enter your number to get our free mobile app