Sioux Falls Sets Record High. Time To Put Away The Snowblower?

How about that April 5th weather, huh!? In the Sioux Falls area, we broke the record for high temperature on April 5. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna from Dakota News Now said, “We set a new record high of 90 on Monday. Our old record was 87 set back in 1991.”

It was so warm my neighbor Roger packed up his snowblower and put away in storage for the season.

One of the most important things about any neighborhood you live in is your neighbors. My neighbor Roger and his family are the best. So when he puts away from his snowblower I'm thinking I should pay attention and maybe follow suit.

Of course, it was just last year when we got over 5 inches of snow on Easter. Easter 2020 was on April 12. But checking out the extended forecast I'm more likely to take Roger's lead and stash my snowblower, pull out my lawnmower, and get it tuned up. I want to make sure is running nice and smooth for the wife. I'm a giver.

Here is our extended weather forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 63. East northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 47. North northeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. North northwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.